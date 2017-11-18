Rommel Knowles has been elected as the new President of the Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC).

The organisation's secretary general defeated Mike Sands 15-8 in a vote at the Paul Farquharson Auditorium at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Headquarters.

He replaces Wellington Miller, who served in the role for eight years and had initially planned to run again.

However, he withdrew on the eve of the vote and backed Knowles amid confusion over the BOC constitution and whether he was permitted to stand.

Miller said he decided to step down following advice from the International Olympic Committee and two lawyers.

It is thought that the issue might have gone through the courts had Miller stayed on.

Rommel Knowles is now in charge of Olympic sport in The Bahamas ©Getty Images

"I'm elated that the Assembly thought that I should lead the Committee and I'm humble that my President ensured that our association didn't go to another court battle," Knowles said to Tribune 242.

"But we have a lot of work to do and we're now the advocate for all of the sporting bodies and we will be advocating for the athletes in trying to increase their subvention by speaking to the Government and to get more athletes on subventions."

Elsewhere, Derron Donaldson beat Tracey Halkitis 15-8 to become the new secretary general.

Darcy Rahmning returned unopposed as treasurer.

The Bahamas have won six Olympic gold medals in their history, five in athletics and one in sailing.

Their most recent success came at Rio 2016 when 400 metres runner Shaunae Miller won the women's title with a diving finish to beat American Allyson Felix.