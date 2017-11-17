Kosovo top the medal standings after day one of the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix in The Hague after Distria Krasniqi and Nora Gjakova claimed the respective women’s under 52 kilograms and under 57kg titles at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark.

European Under-23 Championships winner Krasniqi celebrated winning her third IJF Grand Prix gold medal by beating Spain’s Estrella Lopez Sheriff, the Casablanca African Open silver medallist, in the under 52kg final.

The 21-year-old starred in the Dutch city in the absence of her team-mate and Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi, who has recently undergone surgery and is expected to return to action in the middle of next year.

After just 10 seconds of the final, the much-fancied Krasniqi scored a waza-ari from an ouchi-gari and then emphatically ended the contest by ippon with a thunderous osoto-gari.

The first bronze medal was awarded to Belgium’s Charline Van Snick after she defeated Poland’s Agata Perenc.

The second went the way of Mongolia’s Urantsetseg Munkhbat at the expense of Russia’s Aigul Kutsenko.

In the under 57kg final, European Championships bronze medallist Gjakova overcame Germany’s Theresa Stoll to win her second IJF Grand Prix gold medal and send Kosovo to the summit of the medal table.

A third shido for Dusseldorf Grand Prix winner Stoll ended her bid for glory as her 25-year-old opponent triumphed.

Gjakova will now improve on her world number 10 ranking with two major events - the Tokyo Grand Slam and the World Judo Masters in Russian city Saint Petersburg - still to come in 2017.

Italy’s Martina Lo Giudice secured the first bronze medal ahead of Poland’s Anna Borowska, while Stoll’s twin sister Amelie took the second to the disappointment of Belgium’s Mina Libeer.

Kosovo's Nora Gjakova came out on top in the women's under 57kg category ©IJF

The one other women’s event held today was the under 48kg, which saw European champion Daria Bilodid of Ukraine strike gold on the IJF World Tour for the first time.

The 17-year-old beat world and Olympic bronze medallist Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh of Kazakhstan after an absorbing final.

Neither judoka was able to create any openings in regular time, but after four minutes and 31 seconds of golden score, Bilodid caught the world number two with a ko-uchi-gari for a waza-ari.

Guinéa- Bissau’s Taciana Cesar was the first bronze medallist after defeating Great Britain’s Kimberley Renicks.

She was joined on the third step of the podium by Germany’s Katharina Menz, who proved too strong for Russia’s Anastasia Pavlenko.

In the men’s under 60kg category, Turkey’s Bekir Ozlu ensured top honours after finishing unbeaten from his four contests.

The Zagreb Grand Prix bronze medallist overcame Britain’s Ashley McKenzie in the final, catching his opponent against the run of play for ippon with a clever counter seconds prior to the three-minute mark.

Victory guarantees Ozlu a move up to the top 16 of the world rankings and an invitation to next month’s World Judo Masters.

Mongolia dominated the bronze medal matches with Amartuvshin Dashdavaa beating home favourite Roy Koffijberg and Amartuvshin Bayaraa defeating Spain’s Francisco Garrigos.

Turkey's Bekir Ozlu tasted victory in the men's under 60kg division ©IJF

The east Asian nation also experienced victory in the men’s under 66kg division as world number 73 Baskhuu Yondonperenlei overcame Russia’s Yakub Shamilov by ippon.

He now has two medals from his two IJF Grand Prix in the weight category having won bronze, behind winner Shamilov, in Chinese city Hohhot in June.

The bronze medallists on this occasion were Russia's Islam Khametov and Spain’s Alberto Gaitero Martin, with Iran’s Ghassem Nourizadeh and Belgium’s Kenneth Van Gansbeke just falling short of a podium place.

Action in The Hague is due to continue tomorrow when competition will be held in the women’s under 63kg and under 70kg categories and men’s under 73kg and under 81kg divisions.

