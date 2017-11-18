Para-ice hockey player Brad Bowden has been named as the athlete ambassador for the Canadian Paralympic Committee's (CPC) Paralympian Search initiative.

Bowden, who hopes to compete for his country at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics in March, will be on hand at the Toronto Pan Am Sport Centre on November 26.

The 34-year-old won Paralympic gold at Turin 2006 and bronze at Sochi 2014.

A cross-sport star, he also won wheelchair basketball gold at the Athens 2004 Summer Paralympics.

Paralympian Search is a CPC project which aims to identify stars of the future who could represent Canada.

Brad Bowden has won two Paralympic gold medals ©Getty Images

The one-day event allows hopefuls with a disability to test their skills and find out what Paralympic sports they may be best suited for.

''A goal of Paralympian Search is to find athletes with strong potential to fast-track to podium performances nationally or internationally and to support anyone who comes out to a Search to access appropriate sport opportunities, such as a club,'' said Jenny Davey, the manager of Paralympic Pathways for the CPC.

Participants between 14 and 35 are welcome at Paralympian Search.

They will be able to meet Bowden and ask for advice.