The Uruguayan Olympic Committee (COU) hosted a course for gymnastics coaches in the South American nation.

Held with the cooperation of the Uruguayan Federation of Gymnastics (FUG), the course took place in Canelones and was chaired by Wendy Calderón.

Twenty-four coaches took part in all and received level one diplomas as awarded by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

The FIG also designated two speakers, Chile's Ximena Rodríguez, a gymnastics director in her home country, and Canadian Kelly Manjak, who has trained Olympic and world medallist Kyle Shewfelt.

Olympic Solidarity funding - designated by the International Olympic Committee to help national governing bodies around the world - helped support the course.

Young gymnasts took part in practical and theoretical sessions during the course and were thanked for their efforts by the COU and FUG.

Another three courses are now being planned by the COU.

These will be in canoeing, sailing and judo.