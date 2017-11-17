Håvard Holmefjord Lorentzen of Norway and Japan's Nao Kodaira both secured two gold medals by winning the men's and women's 500m and 1,000m double respectively at the International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup in Stavanger.

The Norwegian, who claimed his maiden World Cup victory last weekend in Heerenveen, proved too strong for the rest of the field in both events on his way to a superb double triumph at the Soermarka Arena.

Lorentzen began his day of dominance by crossing the line in first place in the 500m having clocked a time of 34.64sec.

It denied Dutch skater Hein Otterspeer his first World Cup success as he finished 0.02sec adrift of the Norwegian to take silver.

The bronze medal went the way of Poland's Artur Was.

The event had been opened up by the absence of Russian world record holder Pavel Kulizhnikov, who withdrew with a groin injury.

Nao Kodaira claimed the women's 500m and 1,000m double to continue her dominant start to the season ©Getty Images

Lorentzen then prevailed in the 1,000m, beating off competition from the Dutch duo of Kai Verbij and Thomas Krol with a time of 1:08.22sec.

Verbij did enough for silver and Krol earned bronze.

Kodaira continued her formidable start to the season as skaters from the nation by following Lorentzen's lead with two victories.

The Japanese star maintained her 100 per cent record in the women's 500m so far this campaign as she clinched gold in 37.08.

Marsha Hudey of Canada secured her first World Cup podium finish as she claimed silver, while Vanessa Herzog of Austria was the recipient of the bronze medal.

Kodaira then led home a Japanese one-two in the 1,000m as she edged compatriot Miho Takagi after she clocked 1:14.33.

Defending World Cup champion Heather Bergsma of the United States took bronze.

The event in Stavanger continues tomorrow.