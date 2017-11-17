New Zealand Paralympians Sophie Pascoe, Mary Fisher and Kate Horan, as well as fellow athlete Libby Leikis, welcomed fans to the ASB Sports Centre in capital city Wellington for an open day.

The event was run in conjunction with Parafed Wellington and builds on the success of similar events held in the past two years.

The public had the opportunity to discover various Para-sports including athletics, cycling, swimming, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball and boccia.

They were also able to connect with organisations such as the New Zealand Artificial Limb Service and Achilles New Zealand.

A highlight of the day for many was the opportunity to talk directly with each of the three New Zealand Paralympians, as well as Leikis.

"We came along today so our son could meet the Paralympians," said Niki Edwards, one of those in attendance.

"He has a disability so for him to see these amazing athletes, who have a variety of disabilities, who have achieved so much, is really inspirational for him."

Fiona Allan, the chief executive of Paralympics New Zealand, added: "It is fantastic to see such a great turn out.

"It is exciting to be able to provide the opportunity for disabled people to discover the joy of Para-sport, connect with people involved in these Para-sports as well as showcasing the various sports available on the Paralympic programme.

New Zealand Paralympic star Sophie Pascoe was among those who took part in the open day at Wellington's ASB Sports Centre ©Getty Images

"We have seen a number of individuals that display strong competitive potential which is exciting for the future of Para-sport in New Zealand."

Pascoe has won nine Paralympic gold medals while fellow swimmer Fisher has won two titles in the pool.

Horan, a runner and cyclist, won women's 200 metres silver at the Beijing 2008 Paralympics while Leikis is a sprinter who also competes at shot put and long jump.

"It is so exciting to see that the success the New Zealand Paralympic teams have had has inspired other disabled Kiwis to come along to the Open Day, try Para-sport and maybe go all the way to a future Paralympic Games," said Pascoe.

"It is a great feeling for all of us as Paralympians to know that we have paved the way."