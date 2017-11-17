David Chang, an award-winning chef, is to join NBC's coverage of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics to offer a look at South Korean food, culture and traditions.

A second-generation Korean-American, Chang is the founder of the Momofuku Restaurant Group which owns restaurants in New York City, Washington D.C, Sydney, Toronto and Las Vegas.

"One of the great things about eating in Korea is that you can find delicious food everywhere, from street food to three Michelin Star dining," said Chang.

"It's an amalgamation of influences from all over the world, it truly doesn't get more multicultural than this."

According to Variety Magazine, "NBC Sports and Chang have already filmed two pieces shot in Korea and set to be broadcast during the Games".

"The first begins on the streets of Seoul, where eastern and western cultures and foods are being reinvented in uniquely Korean ways, then explores the vegetarian temple cuisine of ancient Korea as well as Gaon, one of two South Korean restaurants to hold three Michelin Stars," the magazine adds.

"Chang's second piece is about the ancient matriarchal communities of diving women on Jeju island, where women, some of them in their 80s, free dive 20-plus feet daily into 40-degree water."

Chang's accolades include making the Time 100 list, Fortune's "40 Under 40" countdown and Esquire's most influential people of the 21st century.

NBC won awards for coverage of Rio 2016, presented by the International Olympic Committee ©IOC

NBC scooped three awards at the International Olympic Committee's Golden Rings Awards which celebrated broadcast coverage of Rio 2016.

The American rightsholder was named winner in the "Best Olympic Feature" category for their opening film: The Most Beautiful Things.

It was also honoured with "Best Athlete Profile" for a segment about Wayde van Niekerk, the South African sprinter who broke the world record when winning the 400 metres final with a time of 43.03sec from lane eight.

A third gong was then received in the "Best Olympic Digital Service" category.

Created in 1976, the Golden Rings is an international contest through which the IOC seeks to promote and recognise excellence in television broadcasting of the Olympic Games.