Egyptian Amr Fahmy has been appointed general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) following an Executive Committee meeting in Rabat.

Fahmy, currently serving as director of operations for Africa at French-based company Lagardère Sports, replaces Hicham El Amrani.

The Moroccan resigned after Ahmad, who goes by one name, unseated incumbent Issa Hayatou at the CAF Presidential election in March.

Fahmy was proposed for the role by CAF President Ahmad and his appointment was ratified by the ruling Executive Committee at the meeting in the Moroccan city.

The 34-year-old becomes the latest in his family to serve in the role of general secretary.

His grandfather, Mourad, held the position from 1961 to 1982.

Amr Fahmy replaces Hicham El Amrani, right, who quit after Ahmad became CAF President ©Getty Images

Mourad Fahmy was then replaced by son Mustapha - Amr's father - who was general secretary until 2010 before being appointed as the director of competitions at FIFA.

The Egyptian, who worked with the CAF competitions division between 2007 and 2015 and served as tournament director of the Africa Cup of Nations, will be assisted by two deputies.

German-born Ghanaian Anthony Baffoe has been appointed as the deputy general secretary in charge of development and competitions.

Essadik Alaoui of Morocco will be the deputy secretary general tasked with administration and finance.

Baffoe was capped 25 times by Ghana between 1991 and 1994 and captained the side which lost the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations final on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Alaoui studied sports management at the University of Indiana in the United States and was the tournament director of the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup in his home nation.