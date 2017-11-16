Over a thousand Olympians have registered for the new "OLY" post-nominal just five days after its launch.

The group includes athletes from all over the world representing both summer and winter Olympic sports.

They include former sprinter Ato Bolden from Trinidad; Ronald Rossi, luge, USA; IOC Member Nicole Hoevertsz and synchronised swimmer, of Aruba; snowboard cross' Konstantin Schad, from Germany; midle distance runner Dame Kelly Holmes, from Great Britain and Japanese swimmer Hanae Ito.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach - a team foil fencing champion at Montreal 1976 - became the first person to receive the honour during the International Athletes' Forum in Lausanne last week.

World Olympians' Association President Joël Bouzou made the presentation and encouraged all Olympians from around the world to register.

Clearly they have heeded his call.

The initiative allows Olympians to use the "OLY" post-nominal letters on official documentation, CVs, business cards, social media or anywhere an Olympian would use their name, in the same way a university graduate may use PhD.

WOA President Joël Bouzou has been overwhelmed by a fantastic response to the OLY initiative ©Getty Images

Serving as a symbolic recognition of an Olympian’s status in society, "OLY" promotes an Olympian’s social, charitable, and community-based work, acting as a reminder of their achievements and of their responsibility to embody the values of Olympism in everyday life.

"OLY" also helps connect the global Olympian community.

Romanian Weightlifter Dragomir Cioroslan, ‎who is the Director of International Strategies and Development at the United States Olympic Committee believes the "OLY" post-nominal letters “positively impact the lives of tens of thousands of Olympians in every corner of the planet”.

WOA President Bouzou added: “We have been overwhelmed by the fantastic response we have had so far for the "OLY" initiative.

"We have received many emails from Olympians thanking us for providing this service.

"Olympians are proud of their achievements, and rightly so.

"It is important that they now have this opportunity to demonstrate their journey as an Olympian, and the immense dedication involved.

"OLY will also help Olympians in the work they do in society as they live the Olympic ideals.

“The skills required to become an Olympian are the same as those which are needed to become an excellent professional in any career.

"OLY will better highlight those skills and will help Olympians to find jobs after their sports career is over.”

Olympians can sign up for "OLY" at: https://olympians.org/olympians/oly/