Broadcasters have toured three key stadiums for the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta.

The venue tour was arranged for the second day of the ongoing world broadcasters’ meeting for next year’s Games.

Broadcasters first visited the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) main stadium, which will play for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies on August 18 and September 2, respectively.

The stadium was first constructed for the fourth edition of the Asian Games in 1962 and boasts a capacity of 80,000.

Athletics competitions will also be held at the venue, which is currently being upgraded, with a total of 48 gold medals set to be offered from August 25 to 30.

During the visit, broadcasters were shown around by the Jakarta 2018 organising committee and host broadcaster IGBS.

They were able to check the positions for television cameras, commentary and raise any logistical issues connected with their coverage.

The tour continued at the GBK complex with a visit to the Aquatic Centre, which has been renovated for the Games.

The refurbished aquatic centre was another key venue assessed during the visit ©OCA

Swimming will take place from August 19 to 24 at the venue, with diving, synchronised swimming and water polo also set to be held at the centre.

Diving could prove an interesting competition at the Games, with powerhouse China likely to be challenged by Malaysia.

The GBK Istora, which will host the badminton from August 23 to September 1, was the third venue in the complex to be visited.

The tour of the complex, which is located in downtown Senayan, was attended by representatives from 16 broadcasters.

It followed a day of presentations and questions at the Jakarta Convention Centre.

Jakarta is hosting the Games with Palembang, which is around a one-hour flight away from the capital city.

Further venues' tours are expected to take place before the broadcasters' meeting concludes.