Multi-platinum selling artist Kate Miller-Heidke has today been announced as the first headline act for Gold Coast 2018’s multi-arts festival.

The Brisbane-born singer-songwriter will feature on the Queensland Music Stage, which is dedicated to showcasing the state’s best musical talent.

Joining Miller-Heidke, an Australian Recording Industry Association-nominated artist, are Queensland four-piece indie-rock band The Jungle Giants and Torres Strait Islands’ hip-hop artist Mau Power.

"I’m so thrilled to be performing at Festival 2018 as part of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," Miller-Heidke said.

"It’s great to see such a breadth of talented artists representing Queensland on the stage across the festival.

"Queensland audiences have always been special to me, and I can’t wait to play with a string quartet and share my music with local audiences as well as visitors from around the world."

Sam Hales, The Jungle Giants’ lead vocalist and guitarist, added: "We can't wait to perform, and be a part of something as huge as the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"We’ve never been a part of something like this in the past, so we're keen to do and see as much as we possibly can.

"We've also put together a new set, so we're excited to try it out at the Games."

Brisbane-born Kate Miller-Heidke will feature on the Queensland Music Stage at Gold Coast 2018 ©Getty Images

Local musicians Austen and Karl S Williams will also get the opportunity to represent the Gold Coast community on the global stage.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie said it is "exciting" to have Miller-Heidke performing for Festival 2018, which complements the sports programme from April 4 to 15.

"This announcement shows GC2018 will have world class sporting performances at our venues and artists performing across the arts and culture programme," he added.

"Audiences will enjoy an incredibly strong line-up of free, quality entertainment across the 12-day festival on the Gold Coast.

"The Queensland Music Stage will showcase the State’s best and emerging musical talents to a diverse global and local audience."

Located in Surf Parade in Broadbeach for the duration of Gold Coast 2018, the Queensland Music Stage is free to access and caters for all ages and musical tastes.

Both Kate Miller-Heidke and Mau Power will also perform in the Games event city of Cairns and Mau Power in Brisbane, as part of Festival 2018.

The full Queensland Music Stage line-up will be announced in February of next year when the Festival 2018 programme is launched.

The Queensland Music Stage was curated by the Festival 2018 creative lead - Circa Contemporary Circus - with specialist programming from guest programmers and Bleach* Festival.