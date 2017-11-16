The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has announced the launch of the first-ever, official five-on-five street competition.

Known as the "WBSC Baseball 5 Championships", the event is due to take place in Cuba’s capital Havana on November 23 and 24.

The WBSC has also revealed the logo that will mark the identity of the new urban discipline, along with the hashtag #playeverywhere.

The inaugural WBSC Baseball 5 Championships will serve as the semi-finals and finals of Cuba's National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation’s "4 Esquinas" competition.

It will see national champions crowned in the men's, women's, mixed and youth categories.

The WBSC Baseball 5 Championships will feature five-inning games played by five on-field players on each side, as opposed to the traditional baseball model of nine players per side and nine innings.

Competitors will also be limited to using only their bare hands to hit and field the balls.

The two-day urban competition on the streets of Havana will also serve as a pilot event to further develop and evolve the new discipline.

It follows on from what the WBSC describes as the "successful introduction" of Baseball 5 at the Friendship Games in Burundi's capital Bujumbura in August.

A form of baseball which does not use bats or gloves was played at the Friendship Games in Burundi's capital Bujumbura in August ©WBSC

"The WBSC is committed to the development of this new Baseball 5 discipline, and we believe it has enormous potential to be another key attraction that will further our sport's position among the leaders in the youth space, while helping to bring more sporting opportunities to undeserved communities," WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari said.

"We are also particularly excited that the Baseball 5 Championships in Havana will crown champions across four categories, including mixed - this is something completely new for our sport and follows the Olympic Movement's forward-thinking and inclusive direction."

WBSC has been launching new initiatives, such as Baseball 5 in Havana and Mini Baseball in Taiwan, with the aim of building a billion-strong baseball softball community over the next decade.

Its Baseball 5 project at the Friendship Games recently received a nomination for the Peace and Sport Awards in the category of "Sport made Simple".

Run by Peace and Sport, the Friendship Games featured up to 200 youngsters from Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda in a bid to promote sport in poor areas.

The different form of baseball was introduced to fit in with the goal of adapting sport to the social, economic and geographical environment in which it is played.

During the Games, a delegation from the WBSC and the French Baseball Softball Federation held workshops and gave baseball demonstrations.

"WBSC is honoured to have been a part of this very meaningful event, and we commend Peace and Sport for this much-needed initiative," Fraccari said at the time.

"The Friendship Games are a source of inspiration for the children of the Great Lakes region, and we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to introduce the basic principles of baseball/softball while helping bring joy and smiles across the participants' faces."