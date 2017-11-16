Commonwealth Games Scotland have been announced as a partner of Glasgow Airport, as they continue to build toward the Commonwealth Games.

The airport will be the departure point for all athletes and staff, who will be travelling to next year’s Games in Gold Coast.

It is claimed Glasgow is Scotland’s principal long-haul airport, with almost 10 million passengers per year travelling through.

Jon Doig, Commonwealth Games Scotland chief executive, claimed the support of Glasgow Airport was provided a boast as the countdown continues to the Games.

“We are excited to have Glasgow Airport on board as an official supplier to Team Scotland,” he said.

“Peak performance for our team begins long before they take the field of play and it’s fantastic to have this backing in the run-up to the Games.

“Highlighting Team Scotland athletes and sports via in-airport branding and print features will also link the team to a huge number of their biggest supporters.

“This will give Team Scotland an added boost as they depart in style for one of the biggest competitions of their careers, and return following what we hope will be our most successful ever overseas Games.”

As part of the agreement, Glasgow Airport will show their support by putting up in-airport branding.

They will also feature members of Scotland’s team in their High Flyer magazine.

Scotland will hope to replicate their medal success from their home Games in Glasgow at Gold Coast ©Getty Images

“One of our biggest highlights in recent years was the feel-good factor generated by the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014,” said Francois Bourienne, Glasgow Airport commercial director.

“That summer was a really special time for our staff, passengers and the country.

“Glasgow Airport has enjoyed a fantastic relationship with Team Scotland and it was a privilege to once again welcome back the Queen’s Baton in August this year as it touched down in Glasgow as part of the traditional relay tour of the country.

“We are proud once again to support Team Scotland and look forward to cheering the athletes on as they pass through the terminal, carrying the sporting dreams of a nation, as they head off with partner airline Emirates to compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games next year.”

The Commonwealth Games are due to take place from April 4 to 15.

Scotland finished fourth on the medals table at their home Games in Glasgow during 2014, ending behind England, Australia and Canada.

They claimed a total of 53 medals in front of a home crowd, including 19 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.