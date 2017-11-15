A new platform has been set up by Governments from around the world to coordinate the fight against doping, it was announced here today.

The Governments agreed to establish the "One Voice Platform"at the Public Authorities meeting before the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Foundation Board due to be held here tomorrow.

It will aim to ensure effective coordination of Governments of all five regions in WADA.

The platform will function on a permanent basis with a secretariat overseen by the Council of Europe.

WADA's 38-member Foundation Board is the organisation's supreme decision-making body and composed equally of representatives from the Olympic Movement and Governments.

The new initiative has been coordinated by Norway's Minister of Culture Linda Helleland, the vice-president of WADA.

WADA vice-president and Norway's Minister of Culture Linda Helleland is a driving force behind the "One Voice Platform" ©WADA

"Doping issues start making headlines too often and public authorities need to be in a position to quickly develop well articulated

responses and initiatives as well as to be able to present and promote their positions," she said.

"To strengthen WADA, the Public Authorities need to be a strong and equal partner to the sports movement.

"The 'One Voice Platform' will support Governments working in partnership with WADA to ensure clean sports in every corner of the

world and protecting the clean athletes."

Helleland has been among the most outspoken critics of Russia following accusations in the WADA-commissioned McLaren Reports of state-sponsored doping.

Lisa Studdert, chairman of the Public Authorities group, predicted that the new initiative will help ensure that in future they have the same response to doping issues.

"The 'One Voice Platform', we decided to set up today, will ensure that Governments have a well-functioning ongoing mechanism for the prompt, efficient exchange of views and development of informed positions on emerging anti-doping issues," the Australian said.