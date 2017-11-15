Former FIFA senior vice-president Julio Grondona was paid at least $1 million (£760,000/€845,000) in bribes to vote for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup, a witness in the trial of three football officials accused of corruption has claimed.

Alejandro Burzaco, the former chief executive of sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias who is serving as a Government witness, testified at the US District Court in Brooklyn that Grondona, who died in 2014, told him he was owed the money in exchange for his vote in the 2022 race.

The court also heard that Fox Sports, Mexico’s Grupo Televisa and Brazil’s Globo paid bribes to secure television rights for soccer matches.

The three broadcasters have denied the claims.

Burzaco, who has already pleaded guilty to his company bribing officials to help secure lucrative broadcasting rights for major matches and regional tournaments, also implicated former Executive Committee members Nicolas Leoz of Paraguay and Brazil's Ricardo Teixeira.

He testified that Grondona, Leoz and Teixiera were all bribed to pick Qatar in the controversial vote for the 2022 tournament.

Burzaco said they were part of a continued bribery scheme in South America, which may have lasted over a decade.

He also told jurors he helped arrange bribes for the three former officials standing trial - former South American Football Confederation President and ex-FIFA vice-president Juan Angel Napout, ex-Brazilian Football Confederation head Jose Maria Marin and former Peruvian Football Federation President Manuel Burga.

In his testimony, Burzaco claimed while he was arranging a $1 million bribe for Grondona, he was also doing the same for Teixeira, the former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation before he resigned amid corruption allegations in 2012.

It was then that Grondona told Burzaco he had been bribed to vote for Qatar, whose victory in the 2022 race has been plagued by accusations of wrongdoing.

The claims were made by Alejandro Burzaco, centre, who is a Government witness ©Getty Images

Burzaco, who accompanied the three officials to the December 2010 vote in Zurich, said it was widely known they would all back Qatar.

But Grondona allegedly told him that Leoz, who was the President of CONMEBOL at the time, had instead voted for Japan and South Korea.

According to Burzaco, this led to a heated exchange in a bathroom where Grondona and Teixeira cornered Leoz and asked: "What the hell are you doing?

"Are you the one not voting [for Qatar]?"

It marks the latest damning revelation into the way in which Qatar successfully landed the hosting rights for the 2022 tournament.

Qatar 2022 have always denied any wrongdoing.

US prosecutors accuse the defendants of participating in schemes involving more than $200 million (£152 million/€173 million) in bribes and kickbacks, both sought and received by officials for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

This includes the major South American tournaments, the Copa América and the Copa Libertadores, as well as the Brazilian domestic tournament Copa do Brasil.

The defendants claim they have been falsely accused, alleging the US Government have relied on the testimony of other FIFA officials, who have cooperated with authorities to reduce their own sentences.

Burzaco's testimony is likely to continue when the trial resumes today.