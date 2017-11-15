France have been named as the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, following a vote by World Rugby’s 31-Council members here today.

The European nation beat South Africa in the second round of voting by a score of 24 to 15.

They led after the first round by receiving 18 votes to South Africa's 13, with Ireland eliminated after receiving eight.

France have upset the odds having been ranked second in last month’s evaluation report, with South Africa having been recommended by World Rugby after boasting the highest score.

Ireland had ranked third.

The decision means France will host the World Cup one year before its capital city Paris stages the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It replicates Japan being named at host of the 2019 tournament, before Tokyo stages the 2020 Olympics.

France previously staged the 2007 World Cup, which was won by South Africa.

“We have been fortunate to have had three great bids," said Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman.

“Certainly there are going to be two countries very disappointed.

“But obviously I am delighted for France, they have run a World Cup before and we are really excited for the tournament.

“We set out on this host selection process with the objective of selecting a host that would deliver an outstanding Rugby World Cup in every way.

“Within their bids, all three candidates demonstrated they could deliver a truly exceptional tournament, for teams, for fans and the global game.

“We believe this is the most comprehensive and transparent host selection process ever undertaken by World Rugby."

The decision comes despite World Rugby’s recommendation of South Africa last month, which followed the presentation of a detailed evaluation report on the three bidders, with the country coming out on top in three of the five criteria assessed.

In the closely contested report South Africa ranked highest with 78.9 per cent, France second with 75.8 per cent and Ireland third with 72.2 per cent.

Beaumont rejected suggestions the decision made a mockery of World Rugby's process and that it was a humiliation for the organisation.

He stated the close scores between South Africa and eventual winners France as showing the high quality bids submitted.

More follows.