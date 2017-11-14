American eighth seed Jack Sock boosted his chances of reaching the last four at the ATP Finals with victory over Croatian fifth seed Marin Cilic.

Sock won a see-saw encounter 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 in the second round of group matches in the flagship London event.

It means his chances of reaching the last four, which looked far-fetched when he lost heavily to Swiss second seed Roger Federer in his opener on Sunday, are much improved.

"I think if I do the right things and I play the right tennis, I can give myself a chance to play on the weekend of any tournament," said Sock, who won three ATP World Tour titles this season, including the Rolex Paris Masters earlier this month.

"I think I've showed that more this year,”

Sock held his nerve when it mattered most to win a thrilling tie-break 7-4.

The defeat was another heartbreaking loss at The O2 Arena for Cilic.

“That tie-break, it was quite a few close points," the Croatian said.

"Him getting that unbelievable [net] cord, one backhand down the line that he hit on 5/4.

"He didn't hit many down-the-line winners during the match. That was a big shot to hit at that stage.

“I think Jack is playing really good.

"He had a really nice season, especially the beginning, now the end...

"Overall I think he's playing good tennis, quite aggressive. When he's playing well, he's definitely very dangerous.”

Federer and German third seed Alexander Zverev meet in Tuesday's second match in the Boris Becker Group.

Sock's next mission will be to defeat Germany's Alexander Zverev on Thursday which will see him safely through to the last four in London ©Getty Images

The top two players from each group qualify for the semi-finals and with top seed Rafa Nadal pulling out through injury Federer is now a massive odds-on favourite to win the tournament.

"That was a tough one for sure," added Sock who will look to go to 2-1 when he faces Germany's Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

"It's been an interesting morning so far, the fire alarm went off at 4am and we had to exit the building.

"But I love playing here in London, it's an amazing atmosphere, you make me feel like home.

"I'm just excited to win and keep myself alive."

Cilic is making his third appearance at the season finale, was looking to bolster his chances of making the semi-finals for the first time.

The Croatian fell to third seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday after leading by a break in the third set.

“Definitely disappointing in both matches in that third set, being in a good position, putting myself in a good position.

"But unfortunately I didn't close it,” Cilic said.

“What makes the difference I think with these top guys, if you don't take the chances, it's one point here and there.

"I'm just going to try to be a little bit more stubborn in my preparations maybe for the next match, and hopefully next year.

"Hopefully I'm going to perform better.”