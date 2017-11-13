A joint sustainability strategy is being unveiled in a collaboration between the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) and the International Fistball Association.

The two world governing bodies signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the International Federations Forum last week in Lausanne - where sustainability was the central theme.

They will collaborate under three principal initiatives.

These are: "committing to sustainability as part of their governance", "providing resources for the development and implementation of a sustainability strategy" and "conducting sustainability at all events".

A joint sustainability officer, Johanna von Toggenburg, has also been appointed.

The MoU was signed between WFDF executive director Volker Bernardi, left, and IFA President Karl Weiss ©IFA/WFDF

"It is more effective if smaller Federations such as ourselves work together to achieve these common goals," WFDF executive director Volker Bernardi told insidethegames.

"This shows how much we can do.

"We have targeted sustainability because it is a main pillar of Olympic Agenda 2020."

Several ways to improve sustainability at competitions have already been trialled by the WFDF at their World Championships of Beach Ultimate held in Royan, France, in June this year.

This included reusable cups, plates and cutlery for athletes as well as bicycles for athletes and volunteers.

Educational activities were also provided for the local community.