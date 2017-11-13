World Rugby has again defended its confidence in the bidding process for the 2023 World Cup tournament ahead of what is likely to be a vehemently contested vote on Wednesday (November 15).

Ireland's chief executive Philip Browne is understood to have written to the game's governing body for clarification on the independent process that led to South Africa being backed as their preferred host for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

That has left France and Ireland trailing by some distance ahead of the secret 31-Council member vote in London .

French Rugby Federation President Bernard Laporte has been particularly scathing of World Rugby's independent report and this latest statement has come on the back of continued criticisms from both the French and Irish bids.

"World Rugby can confirm that it has addressed in full, clarification requests by the Rugby World Cup 2023 host candidates and Council members," it reads.

"The ability to submit clarification requests following the publication of the recommendation and comprehensive report on 31 October was agreed and permitted within the host selection process operated by World Rugby.

"These clarifications have been addressed with significant supporting detail, and have been shared with the host candidates and World Rugby Council.

"The comprehensive and objective responses reflect the transparent principles at the heart of the independently audited process.

"They do not impact on the detail or outcomes of the evaluation report nor on the subsequent recommendation."

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont has dismissed criticism of their decision to recommend South Africa as host of the 2023 World Cup as just "feedback" ©Getty Images

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont claimed recent criticisms were merely "feedback".

He added: "Following the publication of the Rugby World Cup 2023 recommendation and evaluation report, I would like to thank the host candidates for their feedback.

"In order for Council to have appropriate time to consider all the materials, the window for dialogue is now closed.

"We now look forward to Council making its decision in London on 15 November."

South Africa Rugby President Mark Alexander has warned a vote against his country will be seen as a snub to them

South Africa were adjudged to come out on top in three of the five key areas of scrutiny in the report.

Mark Alexander, South Africa Rugby President, calimed a vote against South Africa to host the 2023 World Cup will be seen as a snub to World Rugby and tarnish the image of the sport ©Getty Images

"We have our challenges like any other country‚" Alexander said.

"We have factionalism in our country‚ Europe has terrorism.

"We all have our problems.

"I do not want to comment on what these individuals have said because I don’t want to stoop to their level.

"We as the World Rugby Council agreed on an independent process.

"The whole idea was that the process is above reproach.

"If the vote goes the other way it will be a vote of no confidence in the World Cup Rugby Board.

"It would be an indictment of rugby.

"We don’t want horse-trading now because it will tarnish the image of rugby.

"At the end of the day we expect the World Rugby Council to apply their minds and uphold their fiduciary responsibility and make the correct decision that is good for rugby‚ whether it is in France‚ South Africa or Timbuktu."