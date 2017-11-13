Inform Indian star and world number two Kidambi Srikanth has withdrawn from the Badminton World Federation China Open Super Series event beginning in Fuzhou tomorrow as a precaution following a muscle strain.

The 24-year-old had been in sparkling form after winning Super Series events in Australia, Denmark, France and Indonesia this year.

He had moved within 4,527 points of Denmark's world number one Viktor Axelsen in the rankings.

Reigning world champion Axelsen will start as top-seed for the men's singles at the event taking place at the Haixia Olympic Sports Center.

"I had to skip China Open due to an injury and will decide about Hong Kong Open this week," Srikanth wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you everyone for all your prayers.

"See you soon on court."

He is thought to be struggling with a muscle strain and to have been advised by his doctor to take a one-week rest.

Son Wan-ho of South Korea will start as second seed while two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan will lead the Chinese challenge as the third.

Denmark's 2016 China Open winner Jan Ø Jørgensen is absent through injury.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Chen Long of China is seeded sixth.

Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei is top seed for the corresponding women's singles event.

Defending champion P.V. Sindhu of India is seeded second with Sung Ji-hyun of South Korea third.

Action is due to begin tomorrow and continue until Sunday (November 19).