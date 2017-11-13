Olympic organisers promised to "represent the past, present and future" during the passage of the Olympic flame on its journey through Korea.

We’ve already had a futuristic underwater robot and now it was the turn of the past, in the scenic harbour of Tongyeong.

A masted "turtle ship", or Geobukseon , a replica of the 16th century Korean naval craft, was used to transport the flame.

The Torchbearer wore traditional 16th century costume and the ship travelled seven kilometres at Hansando Island.

There have already been many echoes of the 1988 Torch Relay to Seoul and here was another one.

The flame then was carried on a replica trireme.

In only three weeks this Relay has already had many wonderful backdrops but the Plaza of the Great Battle of Hansan must be as striking as any.

Giant statues commemorate the battle, in 1592, and the revered Korean admiral Yi Sun-sin, who destroyed at least 47 Japanese ships and captured 12.

A visit to Gimhae invoked an even earlier period of history.

The flame visited the ancient tombs of the Daesung Dong province and the musical celebrations at the stopover told the story of King Sura, a monarch who lived in the time of the Ancient Games and is thought to have died in 199.

Whilst it was still in Greece, the relay had crossed the Gulf of Corinth on the bridge and here it has already been carried on two similarly impressive suspension bridges.

Torchbearer Yang Jung-mo lights the flame during the Pyeongchang 2018 Torch Relay in Busan ©Getty Images

The most recent was the Geoga Bridge which connects Busan with the Geoje Island.

There has certainly been a nautical flavour to enjoy over the last few days.

A total of 405 runners carried the flame in Busan, where the 1988 Olympic sailing competitions were held .

Among the runners was an Olympian of a more recent vintage.

Laser sailor Ha Ji-min represented his country at the 2012 London Games but achieved his greatest successes in the Asian Games with successive gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

Korean wrestler Yang Jung-mo was given a hero’s welcome after he won Olympic featherweight freestyle gold in 1976.

He found himself back in the spotlight once more, this time to carry the Torch.

At the other end of the spectrum was young biathlete Kim Joo-ahn who took the flame to one of the nightly celebrations at Haeundae beach.

Chun Jae-nam and his wife survived a serious car crash last year and for him, carrying the Torch, has been a way of expressing their thanks for a full recovery.

"To many, it is easier said than done to 'enjoy life'’ but the Olympics remind me of gratefulness for every moment," he said.

The environment is one of the central themes this Torch Relay.

Torchbearers hold the Pyeongchang 2018 flame during its journey through South Korea ©Getty Images

This reflected when Deanna Rupert, an American teacher of third graders at the Busan International Foreign School, was chosen as a Torchbearer.

After typhoon Chaba had battered Busan’s Gwangalli beach, Deanna had encouraged her daughters Fiona and Stella to help her as they joined the efforts to clear up the damage.

In Ulsan teacher Kim Sun-ah carried the flame.

She helps students with learning difficulties find employment.

She describes her own work as "’rebuilding my dream".

Educationalists have often been prominent in South Korea’s Torch relay before.

Nearly 30 years ago, a teacher called Chong Sun-man had actually been one of the trio chosen to light the final Cauldron at Seoul 1988.

Chef Kim Dong-heon insists he wants to follow his experience as a Torchbearer by becoming the next celebrity chef in the style of Jamie Oliver.

He dreams of cooking for the Olympic competitors next year.

"The mere thought of cooking for the athletes thrills me," he said.

"My parents and friends really like my Vongole pasta (with clams) and I think the athletes would like it too.’"

Whether or not he gets the chance, he is still following one of the longest of all Games traditions because Coroibus of Elis, the first recorded Olympic champion in 776 BC, was also a cook.