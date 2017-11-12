Felix Neureuther capitalised after Dave Ryding faltered to win the first slalom race of the International Ski Federation Alpine World Cup season today in Levi.

Ryding led by a mammoth 0.51 seconds early in his second run in Finnish Lapland as he sought to become the first British skier to win an Alpine World Cup.

Disaster struck, however, as the 30-year-old skied off course after misjudging a turn before sliding down the slope in disappointment.

Germany's Neureuther duly finished in 1min 42.83 to win by 0.37 seconds over Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

It came in his first race following the birth of his daughter, Matilda, after whom he swiftly vowed to name the reindeer he received as a prize.

Mattias Hargin of Sweden finished 0.45 seconds behind the winner in third place.

Dave Ryding led after the first run before crashing out in the second ©Getty Images

"I never thought that I could win here," said Neureuther.

"I'm 33 years old, it's my first race as a father so winning here is unreal.

"It means a lot to me.

"You had to push really hard, you had to take your chances and still ski smart and it worked out perfectly for me."

Marcel Hirscher of Austria placed 17th, 1.32 off the pace, in a surprise appearance just 87 days after he broke his left ankle.

The six-time overall World Cup champion only returned to training earlier this week.

It marked the opening leg of their World Cup campaign after giant slalom action in Soleden, Austria, was cancelled due to high winds last month.