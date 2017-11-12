England and Papua New Guinea set-up a Rugby League World Cup quarter-final clash after each enjoying convincing victories in their final group encounters today.

England enjoyed a 36-6 victory over France in Group A at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

The contest was effectively over after nine minutes as Gareth Widdop, Stefan Ratchford and James Graham all scored quickfire tries.

Mark Percival and John Bateman also crossed before half-time while Jermaine McGillvary scored one thereafter in a scrappy second half.

Benjamin Garcia's produced a clever dummy to score one for France, but his team are now eliminated after finishing bottom of the group.

Papua New Guinea were even more comfortable in a 64-0 thrashing of United States in front of a raucous home crowd at the National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.





Papua New Guinea excelled in front of a home crowd in Port Moresby ©Getty Images

They will now travel to the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to face England on Sunday (November 19).

Ireland can also count themselves as unlucky after missing out on the quarter-finals despite a second victory today.

They ran out 34-6 winners over Wales today to follow their earlier win against Italy.

Lebanon progress in third place from Group A and will now play Tonga on Saturday (November 18) at the Christchurch Stadium.

New Zealand will also face Fiji on the same day at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Defending champions Australia will lock horns with Samoa in the first quarter-final on Friday (November 17) at the Darwin Stadium.



