The Slovenian Olympic Committee (OKS) have announced they will establish “Slovenian House” at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

An aim of the project will be to support Slovenian economy and tourism, as well as the country’s sporting prowess.

The House is expected to host athletes and representatives from fellow national teams throughout the duration of the Olympics, which will take place from February 9 to 25.

"We wanted the house to emanate Slovenia, our environment, homeliness in all possible spectra, primarily for athletes, celebrating, not only when winning medals, but also just like that,” said Peter Dokl, a Vancouver 2010 Olympian, who will lead the House.

“Otherwise, events that are already planned as there are press conferences and receptions, as well as the events of our partners.

“We try to make this house an excellent platform for the implementation of such events.

“We offer an environment for the organisation, and for the contacts we ask the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia and the Slovenian Tourist Board.

“Something special, even for all businessmen who are happy to say that they are part of this event.”

Slovenia claimed eight medals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Slovenia House will be located near the Pyeongchang 2018 ski centre in Alpensia, which will be near the Olympic Village, along with the ski jump, biathlon, cross-country and alpine skiing venues.

It is claimed the House will be a transformed local golf club, which will have the ability to stage informal events.

Similar projects are expected to be set up by Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Sweden and the United States.

The Slovenian initiative is due to have a lower budget than the more established alpine nations.

Slovenia did not have an official House during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, but expressed their hope they may also establish one for Beijing 2022, should their upcoming project prove successful.

The country will be hoping to build on their success from Sochi 2014, where they earned two gold, two silver and four bronze.