International Military Sports Council (CISM) sports director Carlos Dos Santos has expressed his hope that sambo could be included on the programme for future editions of the Summer Military World Games.

The Brazilian said he believes constructive interaction between the CISM and the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) would make it possible.

Dos Santos was speaking during the FIAS Congress, which was held on the eve of the 2017 World Sambo Championships here.

In his speech, he shared information on the CISM’s history, as well as its members and competitions.

The next edition of the Summer Military World Games is due to be held in Chinese city Wuhan in 2019, when sambo could seemingly make its debut if the CISM's aspirations come to fruition.

Sambo is a martial art and combat sport, developed and used by the Soviet Red Army in the early 1920s to improve their hand-to-hand combat abilities.

The sport is similar in many ways to judo and jujutsu, but also incorporates different types of wrestling, and various self-defence systems.

Earlier this year, CISM President Abdul Hakeem Al Shino stated the organisation’s fondness for sambo.

"Sambo is very popular worldwide nowadays," he said.

"The President of Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, is a huge sambo fan."

Carlos Dos Santo spoke during the FIAS Congress, which was held on the eve of the 2017 World Sambo Championships ©FIAS

He added: "We have serious intentions of including sambo in one of CISM’s events.

"Sambo is a beautiful and great sport.

"It is a unique sport in Russia, which corresponds to all military requirements.

"We hope that one day it will be included in the programme of sporting competitions of the Games."

Al Shino was in attendance at February's Winter Military World Games here in Sochi, where hosts Russia topped the medal standings with 22 golds, nine silvers and 11 bronzes.

The Summer Military World Games have been held since 1995, although Championships for separate sports had been staged for some years.

The first winter edition was organised by the Italian region of Aosta Valley in 2010.

The FIAS is on a mission to be recognised by the International Olympic Committee by aligning its event organisation and day-to-day management with the Olympic Movement and by following Olympic Agenda 2020.

Putin has been an Honorary President of FIAS since being elected in 1995.