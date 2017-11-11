Britain's Jack Carthy and Germany's Nina Reichenbach successfully defended their elite trials titles at the Urban Cycling World Championships in Chengdu.

Both riders prevailed last year in Val di Sole when competition was part of the Mountain Bike and Trials World Championships.

Carthy topped yesterday's semi-final standings at the 26 inch trials event, which is now part of the inaugural Urban Cycling World Championships at the Xinhua Park in China.

He finished the final with a total of 220 points, which was matched by France's Nicolas Vallee and Kenny Belaey of Belgium on the course.

It left the results from the semi-final proving all-important, with Carthy confirmed as the gold medallist for the second straight year, with Vallee and Belaey taking silver and bronze respectively.

Spain's Abel Mustieles triumphed in the 20 inch competition, with the top qualifier scoring 240 points in the final.

He was followed by Germany's Dominik Oswald and fellow Spaniard Ion Areittio, who ended with scores of 220 and 210.

Reichenbach was able to defend her women's title, having achieved a score of 230 points in the final.

She ended 30 points clear of silver medallist Nadine Kamark of Sweden, with Spain's Irene Caminos taking bronze on 190.

Australia's Janine Jungfels, who qualified in first place from the semi-finals, eventually ended in fifth place.

France's Nathan Charra and Spain's Alejandro Montalvo won the junior men's events in the 26 and 20 inch categories respectively.

BMX freestyle qualifying also began today, with Australia's Logan Martin topping the men's standings on an average score of 91.71 for his two runs.

His compatriot Brandon Loupos was second with 90.70, while the United States' Colton Walker completed the top three qualifiers on 89.58.

Hannah Roberts led women's qualification, with the American scoring 90.8 points, less than a week on from winning World Cup gold at the same venue.

Minato Oike of Japan and American Angie Marino scored 86 and 76.75 to complete the top three.

Finals of the BMX freestyle and mountain bike eliminator events are due to take place tomorrow, as the Championships draws to a close.