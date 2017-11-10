A total of 10,000 tonnes of carbon credits have been donated to Pyeongchang 2018 prior to the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The donation was made by Korea Midland Power (KOMIPO) and comes as part of the plan by Pyeongchang 2018 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Pyeongchang 2018 deputy director general Kim Sang-pyo and Kwon Byung-shik, director of the technology division of the KOMIPO, attended a ceremony to mark the donation.

"This donation shows that domestic companies are actively participating in the successful implementation of the Carbon Responsible Convention as the competition approaches," Kim said.

"Many companies will join the Pyeongchang Olympic Games and I look forward to them making a big contribution."

About 10,000 tonnes of carbon credits can be absorbed by about 820,000 pine trees in one year.

A 30-year-old pine tree can absorb 12.23 kilograms of carbon dioxide per year, it is claimed.

Pyeongchang 2018 claim to have achieved 87 per cent of the total estimated emissions of 1,594,000 tons.

They plan to construct a low-carbon transport system and previously received 974,000 tonnes of carbon credits and forest carbon offset from private and public sectors.

Earlier this year, Pyeongchang 2018 became the first Winter Olympics to receive the ISO 20121 certification, which recognises sustainable events.

Their goal is to host a Games producing zero carbon emissions.

A sustainability website was launched last July to showcase the Games' social responsibility throughout all stages of preparation and operations.

The Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang are scheduled to take place from February 9 to 25.

The Paralympics are due to start on March 8 and finish on 18.