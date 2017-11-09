Vasily Shestakov has vowed to achieve sambo's "dream" of achieving recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) after being re-elected unopposed as the President of the sport's world governing body here.

The Russian, first elected to the post in 2009, was nominated by All-Russian Sambo Federation President Sergey Yeliseyev.

The coming four years will be Shestakov's last with International Sambo Federation (FIAS) Presidents only permitted to serve three consecutive terms of that length in office.

"Thank you very much," the 64-year-old said following his re-election at the FIAS Congress.

"I would like to thank you for your trust.

"I will try to put every effort into making our sport even more popular in the future in the search of our dream for International Olympic Committee recognition.

"Without your support we would not be able to cover this entire road."

In September, Shestakov said the world governing body was a "bit bemused" as to why it has not been granted recognition by the IOC and hinted his belief that the ongoing controversy surrounding Russia could be jeopardising the sport's chances.

Last December, sambo was one of 14 sports to miss out on provisional IOC recognition as the International Cheer Union and International Federation of Muaythai Amateur were both accepted.

It marked the latest snub for the FIAS, whose quintet of Honorary Presidents includes Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The organisation had been hopeful of being put forward for full recognition at the IOC Session in Rio de Janeiro last August, only to be overlooked along with several other Federations.

Russia is very much the dominant force in sambo, which originated in the Soviet Union in the 1920s when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique.

The country is currently at the centre of a controversial doping scandal that has now been running for three years and has had a significant impact on national sports teams.

