Andrea Hewitt will hope to replicate her success from the World Triathlon Series (WTS) in Gold Coast, having been named in New Zealand’s triathlon squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The 35-year-old claimed victory in the Australian city during April, as she began the season in impressive fashion.

Hewitt had also won the season opener in Abu Dhabi, with both results seeing her lead the overall women’s standings.

She will lead the New Zealand triathlon squad, with Hewitt aiming to add her Commonwealth Games bronze medal from Melbourne 2006.

Ryan Sissons, who has competed at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games, will make his second appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

He competed at Glasgow 2014, where he placed 13th.

Sissons won the International Triathlon Union World Cup event in Madrid earlier this year, as well as earning bronze at the WTS event in Hamburg.

The experienced Games campaigners will be joined by debutants Rebecca Spence, Nicole van der Kaay and Tayler Reid.

Spence spent seven years in retirement, but the 29-year-old returned to the sport back in 2015 and has competed strongly of the WTS circuit.

Van der Kaay debut on the WTS this year by placing 16th in Mooloolaba, while Reid ended third at the Karlovy World Cup in September.

Ryan Sissons, right, finished third at the Hamburg World Triathlon Series event earlier this year ©Getty Images

“It's fantastic to have not only the experience of Hewitt and Sissons who have both been on the WTS for a number of years but to have youth like van der Kaay and Reid who deserve to be there and will develop their skills and potential at the event," said Mark Elliott, Triathlon New Zealand high performance director.

"Spence is another exciting athlete, it's her first time selected to a games team and she's looking forward to getting stuck into training over summer."

The athletes were named at the team training base in Avantidrome in Cambridge, with all athletes selected due to compete in the individual competitions.

Both races will be sprint distance, held over a 750 metre swim course, 20 kilometre cycle and 5km run.

Two men and women will also contest the mixed team relay.

The triathletes mark the first selections New Zealand have made for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

“It's great to begin selecting our team as we're now just under five months away from the Games,” said Rob Waddell, New Zealand’s Chef de Mission.

“We’ve announced five athletes today and each of these athletes, and those to come, will have earnt the right to wear the New Zealand fern at Games time,” he said.

“Triathlon is a great announcement to begin with, it’s an intense sport and what these athletes put themselves through is incredible.

“We have an exciting triathlon team and we’re looking forward to a great competition on the Gold Coast."

Gold Coast 2018 is due to take place from April 4 to 15.