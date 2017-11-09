Top seed Aya Ohori of Japan continued her serene progress at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open as she reached the quarter-finals with a straight games win over Sung Shuo Yun of Chinese Taipei.

Ohori, a multiple World Junior Championships medallist, secured a comfortable 21-14, 21-12 victory at the Tap Seac Multi-sports Pavilion.

The Japanese, yet to drop a game at the tournament, will go up against China's Zhang Yiman in the last eight.

Zhang recorded an impressive triumph to reach the quarter-finals as she battled past team-mate Gao Fangjie 21-16, 18-21, 21-14.

Ohori was joined in the next round by second seed Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong, who beat China's Li Wenmei 21-11, 21-12.

Men's singles second seed Vincent Wing Ki Wong of Hong Kong clinched a hard-fought 21-12, 16-21, 21-13 win over Ren Pengbo of China to book a quarter-final berth ©Getty Images

Eighth seed Su Yu Chen of Chinese Taipei awaits in the last eight after she overcame Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 21-14, 13-21, 21-12.

Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia, the fourth seed, crashed out of the BWF Grand Prix Gold event after she was beaten by China's Han Yue.

The Chinese player needed an hour and eight minutes to get past the Indonesia as she claimed a 21-19, 16-21, 21-14 victory.

In the men's singles, second seed Vincent Wing Ki Wong of Hong Kong clinched a hard-fought 21-12, 16-21, 21-13 win over Ren Pengbo of China to book a quarter-final berth.

Ihsan Maulana Mustofa of Indonesia, the 14th seed, will go up against Wong in the last eight after he ousted Chinese eighth seed Zhao Junpeng 21-17, 15-21, 21-8.

The tournament in Macau is due to continue tomorrow.