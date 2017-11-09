Ottobock have confirmed their support for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics as the official prosthetic, orthotic and wheelchair technical service provider.

The announcement extends Ottobock’s relationship with the Paralympic Games, with the German prosthetics company having been the longest serving partner of the multi-sport event.

Ottobock first supported the Games since Seoul 1988, where the need for repair and maintenance of Paralympic athletes’ equipment was recognised.

They established a service in an improvised workshop during the Games.

The latest support for the Games was confirmed at a signing ceremony at Pyeongchang 2018’s office in Seoul, with Ottobock chief marketing officer Christin Gunkel and his Pyeongchang 2018 counterpart Chan-wang taking part.

“We are delighted to be attending the Paralympic Games as an official partner again,” said Gunkel.

“The Games in Pyeongchang have a special significance for us.

“We’ll be returning to the country where Ottobock and the Paralympic Games first began the story they continue to share.

“And the Games will also serve as an occasion to celebrate this partnership’s 30 years of success.”

Ottobock have provided technicians to make repairs at previous Paralympic Games ©Getty Images

Ottobock state their service has expanded rapidly, with a total of 80 technicians having worked at the London 2012 Paralympic Village, as well as competition and training venues.

At Pyeongchang 2018, Ottobock are set to provide a repair service for prosthetics, orthotics and wheelchairs.

“I would like to thank Ottobock for their support of the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang and for all the assistance they provide to the athletes to ensure they can perform at their best,” said Lee.

“We are focused on delivering an athlete centric Games so having partners like Ottobock is very important.

“We want the athletes to have everything that they need and that includes having the support services for their equipment available to them whenever they require it.”

The Paralympic Games are due to take place from March 8 to 18.