Park Jinho and Jeon Youngjun both broke world records today as South Korea continued their impressive form at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Bangkok.

Park won the men’s R1 10 metres air rifle standing SH1 event with 248.9 points to beat the previous record of 247.1 set by Slovakia’s Radoslav Malenovsky in September in Croatian city Osijek.

Jeon, meanwhile, topped the R9 50m rifle prone mixed SH2 podium with 247.8 points, bettering the previous mark of 247.4 set by Great Britain’s James Bevis in Osijek.

Slovenia’s Franc Pinter finished second in the men’s R1 10m air rifle standing SH1 event with 244.6 points and the United Arab Emirates’ Abdulla Sultan Alaryani came third with 223.6.

The runner-up in the R9 50m rifle prone mixed SH2 competition was South Korea’s Kim Geunsoo with 246.9 points.

Italy’s Pamela Novaglio rounded out the podium in Thailand's capital with 225.4 points.

A world record was also set today in the men’s R1 10m air pistol SH1 event as India’s Deepender Singh triumphed with 238.3 points.

Iran’s Mahdi Zamanishurabi set the previous record of 235.0 points in Osijek.

Singh led an Indian one-two with Manish Narwal taking the silver medal with a junior world record-breaking total of 236.6 points.

The United States’ Marco De La Rosa had to settle for third place with 211.0 points.

