India's Mary Kom claimed her fifth Asian Women's Boxing Championships title after a recording a dominant win over North Korea’s Kim Hyang Mi in Ho Chi Minh City.

The 34-year-old was appearing in her sixth final at the Championships, having claimed her first title back in 2003.

Kom, a member of India’s Parliament, was superior to her opponent throughout the encounter at the Nguyen Du Indoor Stadium.

She was eventually awarded a unanimous 5-0 victory by the judges, clinching her first gold at the event since 2012.

The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist was immediately congratulated by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations Mary Kom for clinching the gold at the ASBC Asian Confederation Women's Boxing Championships, India is elated at your accomplishment," Modi tweeted.

Japan's Tsubasa Komura and Mongolia's Jargalan Ochirbat completed the podium, the pair receiving bronze medals after being eliminated in the semi-finals.

The host nation was left celebrating in the 51kg flyweight competition, as Nguyen Thi Tam Nguyen claimed the gold medal for Vietnam.

She became the first boxer from the country to triumph in the division at the Championships, overcoming the challenge of North Korea's Pang Chol Mi in the final.

Kazakhstan's two-time women's world champion Nazym Kyzaibay and Mongolia's Nandintsetseg Myagmardulam took the bronze medals.

The hosts were denied a second gold medal in the 54kg bantamweight event as Taiwan’s Lin Yu Ting beat Le Thi Bang.

India’s Shiksha Singh and North Korea’s Kim Song Sim were the recipients of the bronze medals in the division.

China's Yin Junhua secured victory in the 57kg division by earning victory against Sonia Lather Singh of India, with Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao Wen and Uzbekistan’s Mirazeva Yodgoroy taking the bronze medals.

South Korea's Oh Yeon Ji successfully defended her 60kg title, beating Vietnam's Luu Thi Duyen.

India's Priyanka Chaudhary and North Korea’s Choe Hye Song secured the bronze medals.

Madina Nurshayeva won the 64kg light welterweight title as the Kazakh boxer beat China's Dou Dan.

The result was reversed in the 69kg welterweight final when China’s Gu Hong overcame Valentina Khalzova of Kazakhstan.

China's Olympic bronze medallist Li Qian beat South Korea's Seon Su Jin in the 75kg middleweight final.

Her team-mate Yang Xiaoli won the 81kg light-heavyweight final against Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Huong.

Uzbekistan's Guzal Ismatova claimed the over 81kg heavyweight crown by defeating Vietnamese rival Tran Thi Oanh Nhi.