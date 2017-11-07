Peter Gade has announced that he will cease his role as national coach of the France badminton team from May of next year.

The move will also see fellow-Danish coach Jesper Hovgaard leave his position with the Fédération Française de Badminton (FFBAD).

"I will stop my position as national coach for France on May 1, 2018," former world number one Gade said.

"In mutual agreement with FFBAD, I have been taking a lot of different aspects into consideration for making the best future scenario for French badminton, and for myself.

"We decided that May 2018 will be the end of this cooperation.

"The same goes for my compatriot and assistant coach, Jesper Hovgaard who has been a crucial and very important part of the effort we’ve put in for the last two and-a-half years, trying to implement culture and structure for French badminton to build on for a promising future."

Former Yonex All-England champion Gade added: ""I will continue to give my upmost best in bringing the best possible improvement and results for the French players until my departure.

"What will be next in my life, I don’t know yet, but badminton will for sure play a part.

"In which way - I don’t know yet.“

Two Danes Jesper Hovgaard, left, and Peter Gade will be ending their postitions as coaches for the French badminton association from May 2018 ©Badminton Europe

Gade started his position with the French Badminton Federation in May 2015.

The 40-year-old is widely regarded as one of the world's best badminton players of all time.

The Dane won the European Championships five times and took five World Championship medals between 1999 and 2011.

From 1997 to 2001, Gade was ranked number one in the BWF world ranking.

In 1999, he won the prestigious Yonex All-England Championships.