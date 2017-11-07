The corruption case involving soccer’s global governing body FIFA is finally underway in a Brooklyn courtroom in New York City, with three former South American football chiefs accused of taking bribes, two and a half years following dawn arrests of the game's powerbrokers that led to the toppling of Sepp Blatter’s regime.

The six-year investigation by US authorities has plunged the Zurich-based association and the sport’s regional governing bodies into an unprecedented crisis.

Swiss police swooped on a five-star Zurich hotel in May 2015, arresting seven soccer officials at the United States' request.

Two-and-a-half years later, the only defendants detained in the US who continue to profess their innocence are on trial.

Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Juan Angel Napout, ex-Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) head Jose Maria Marin and former Peruvian Football Federation President Manuel Burga are charged with bribery, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering and are the only officials in the widespread FIFA corruption scandal to have pleaded not guilty.

Presiding judge Pamela Chen, has stated that 23 former football administrators and marketing executives have admitted guilt to crimes of financial corruption.

They include Jeffrey Webb, who was president of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Football Associations (CONCACAF); Costas Takkas, one of Webb’s fixers; Alfredo Hawit, who took a $250,000 (£190,000/€216,0000 bribe when he was the interim Concacaf president; and two sons of Jack Warner, the long-term CONCACAF President, who is also charged with serial corruption.

US prosecutors accuse the defendants of participating in schemes involving more than $200 million (£152 million/€173million) in bribes and kickbacks, both sought and received by soccer officials for marketing and broadcast rights to tournaments and matches.

Forty-two officials and marketing executives, and three companies were indicted in an exhaustive 236-page complaint detailing 92 separate crimes and 15 corruption schemes.

The trial will involve seven former soccer officials and one ex-marketing executive who are among the 42 individuals and entities charged so far.

When US prosecutors unveiled a years' long investigation on May 27, 2015, the allegations centred on decades of corruption within the heart of FIFA.

Conmebol President Juan Angel Napout of Paraguay arrives at Brooklyn Federal Court in New York ©Getty Images

Tens of millions of dollars was hidden in offshore accounts in the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong and Switzerland, US officials said.

Jury selection began yesterday at the federal court in Brooklyn.

Opening statements could begin on November 13.

The trial is expected to last weeks if not months, with prosecutors expected to present 350,000 pages of evidence and dozens of witnesses.

The worst counts against them carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail.

Of the 42 individual defendants, 24 have cut deals with prosecutors, hoping for lighter sentences in exchange for co-operation.

Two were sentenced last month: Guatemalan ex-soccer official Hector Trujillo to eight months, and British-Greek accountant Costas Takkas to 15 months, 10 of which he has already served.

The other 22 await sentencing, led by the aforementioned Webb who admitted to receiving more than $6 million (£4.6 million/€5.2 million) in bribes.

The final 15 defendants remain in their home countries, either charged or being tried for similar crimes, or fighting extradition to the US - such as former FIFA vice president Jack Warner, who was suspended for life by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

As for former President Blatter?

He has since been banned from soccer for six years, and his former heir apparent, Michel Platini, for four years.



