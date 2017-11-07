Kenyan rugby is in shock following a knife attack on top international Mike Okombe at the age of 27.

According to reports in the Daily Nation, he died on Saturday (November 4) following an incident at his home in Nakuru where he received a fatal chest wound.

Reports quoted local police as saying that seven people were being questioned about the incident, which is said to have followed a birthday party of a friend, who was among those questioned.

Rongai police head Japheth Ngatwa was quoted as saying that the suspects surrendered themselves.

Reports also said that the matter had been handed over to Rongai Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

A statement from Nakuru Rugby Rootball Club following the death of Mike Okombe ©Nakuru Rugby Football Club/Facebook

Okombe played for the Nakuru club as an open side flanker and represented his country at various levels.

He was part of the Kenya Simba squad which defeated Namibia in 2014 and went on to beat Tunisia, Portugal and Spain in 2015.

In a statement, Nakuru RFC chairman Mwangi Mucemi said that Okombe had arrived for an official meeting with management about a transfer to Kabras Sugar Rugby Football Club last week.

The following day news broke that Okombe had been rushed to Nakuru Valley Hospital in a critical condition.

Mucemi urged people not to speculate on the cause of his death but to aid the authorities with their investigation.

Okombe made 17 Test appearances after making his debut in June 2013.

He began his club career at Western Bulls before joining Topfry Nakuru where he won back-to-back Kenya Cup titles in 2012 and 2013.

His plan to transfer to Kabras Sugar was with an eye to reclaiming a slot in the Simbas squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

Kenya Rugby Union chairman Richard Omwela said: "Mike was uncompromising on the field, but quiet, unassuming and loved off the field.

"His death is a big blow to the Kenyan rugby fraternity."



