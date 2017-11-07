Construction of the stadiums used for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic and Paralympic Games is 99.7 per cent complete, according to the Organising Committee.

A ceremony to mark this took place on Saturday last (November 4) at the venue for Opening and Closing Ceremonies at Daegwallyeong-myeon, Pyeongchang-gun county, in Gangwon-do province.

The attendance included the Second Vice-Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Roh Tae-kang and Governor Choi Moon-soon of Gangwon-do Province.

"A total of 13 sporting venues are currently 99.7 per cent completed," the Organising Committee stated.

The Gangneung Hockey Centre is finished and ready to host sporting events for Pyeongchang 2018 ©Kim Sunjoo

"The Alpensia Sliding Center, among others, has been built with the use of state-of-the-art technologies, like mechanisation and automation.

"The sliding track, which usually takes at least 30 months to construct, has been built in just 12 months.”

The Gangneung Oval, which will host the speed-skating, has become the nation’s largest-ever structure in scale, with a total floor area of 37,864 square metres.

Finishing touches are underway to construct the Pyeongchang Olympic Plaza, where the Opening and Closing ceremonies will take place in Gangwon-do province ©Kim Sunjoo

The Gangneung Ice Arena for figure skating and short-track speed skating is equipped with an automated ice-making system that makes the ice as even as possible.

The stadium also runs a temperature control system that maintains the temperature in the stands at 15 Celsius degrees and at 40 per cent humidity.