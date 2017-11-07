There will be new Commonwealth Games women's boxing champions at Gold Coast 2018 after Australia's Shelley Watts ended her bid to qualify.

She has withdrawn from the quest to defend her title after not being able to drop to her fighting weight of 60 kilograms, which she would have needed to qualify to defend the lightweight title she won at Glasgow 2014.

Watts had been scheduled to fight at the Australian Championships last weekend but announced on Instagram she would not be competing.

She joins England's Nicola Adams and Savannah Marshall, winners of the flyweight and middleweight divisions at Glasgow 2014.

Both have since turned professional.

Watts had beaten India's Laishram Devi in the final at Glasgow 2014.

Australia's Shelley Watts beat India's Laishram Devi in the final of the lightweight division to claim the Commonwealth Games gold medal at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

Watts claimed, that since last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she had been beaten in the first round, she had struggled with adrenal fatigue, eating issues, mental issues and niggling injuries.

The 30-year-old had also recently relocated to Port Macquarie near her home town of Laurieton, to take up a job as a lawyer, which she graduated from earlier this year.

"In the last few months, with the help and support of some amazing people, I moved back to my home town, started my PLT, have been working in criminal law and most importantly, fell back in love with boxing," Watts said in the post.

"The ring is my playground again, I have been training my butt off (literally!) and am loving being in the PMBC gym!"

Watts finished her post by claiming she "cannot wait to get back into the ring when the time is right".