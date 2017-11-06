A multi-million dollar investment into a new high-speed internet connection is to to be made by Gold Coast Council to ensure that the service is up to scratch for next year's Commonwealth Games.

The Council has decided to spend AUD$3.6 million (£2.1 million/$2.7 million/€2.4 million) to lay its own fibre-optic cable rather than wait for the Federal Government provide funding for it.

The Council network will run from near Griffith University, near the Commonwealth Games Village, south to Broadbeach, connecting with the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre is due to be the headquarters for the Main Press Centre (MPC) and the International Broadcast Centre (IBC).

It is also scheduled to host basketball and netball, expected to be among the most popular sports during Gold Coast 2018.

The fibre-optic will follow the light-rail route, branching out at places to allow businesses in Surfers Paradise, Southport and Broadbeach to connect, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"We are committed to making fibre-optics available for the Commonwealth Games," Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate told the newspaper.

Good connectivity at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, where the Main Press Centre and International Broadcast Centre are due to be based, is seen as vital to the success of the Commonwealth Games ©Gold Coast 2018

The decision to install the new system was taken because of fears that the National Broadband Network (NBN) will not be installed by the Federal Government until after the Commonwealth Games has finished.

The cable will have higher upload and download speeds than the NBN, with the fibre-optic expected to provide up to 100 megabits per second (mbps) in both directions.

A regular cable has about 5mbps upload with about 25mbps download.

A tender to design and install the network has been now opened and is due to close on November 16.

Gold Coast 2018 head of technology Mathew Peterson revealed the technology plan for the Games, including for the MPC and IBC, was still under development.

"In planning for internet across GC2018 venues, consideration has been given to include detail that ensures provision of the required bandwidth to deliver on the Games operations and communications needs," he told the Gold Coast Bulletin.