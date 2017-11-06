A contribution of $57,000 (£43,000/€49,000) has been handed to Mexico City authorities by World Archery as a donation to help the earthquake recovery effort following last month's World Championships.

A cheque was presented by World Archery President and International Olympic Committee vice-president Uğur Erdener to Mexico City Director of Sport Horacio de la Vega at the close of the event at the Zócalo.

It was billed as a "small contribution from the archery community towards the rebuilding of stricken areas of the city after the recent earthquakes".

At least 225 people were killed in a 7.1 magnitude quake which struck the capital city on September 20, the exact anniversary of a 1985 tremor that led to the death of 5,000 people.

The "Arrows for Hope" donation consisted of contributions from the world governing body as well as many different sponsors.

“It is our hope that the inspiration gained by those who attended and our small donation towards the rebuilding of a city that welcomed us so openly, so soon after dealing with disaster, marks these World Championships as an example of the positive impact that international sport can have," Erdener said.

It is hoped that the World Championships will leave a lasting legacy for Mexico ©World Archery

The World Championships saw 373 athletes compete from 58 countries.

South Korea finished on top of the table with five gold medals as 14 countries secured at least one podium finish.

More than 50,000 people visited the Hyundai Archery Fan Park and finals venue, where entry was free, with 4,000 individuals making use of the archery experience and over 10,000 watching competition from the stands.

“The organisation, atmosphere and athletic performances of these world championships combined to create an incredible spectacle of sport," Erdener added.

"The iconic Zocalo proved itself a world-class venue for elite archery again, and our ever-growing presence on television and new media made this World Archery Championships the most followed to date.”

The next World Archery Championships are due to be held in conjunction with the World Archery Para Championships in ’s-Hertogenbosch in 2019.