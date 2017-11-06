England’s Aaron Heading claimed the Commonwealth men’s trap title on the penultimate day of action at the Oceania and Commonwealth Shooting Federations' Championships in Brisbane.

The 30-year-old triumphed with a total of 45 points at the revamped Belmont Shooting Complex.

Wales’ Michael Wixey was the silver medallist with 42 points, while Australia’s James Willett gave the home crowd something to shout about by securing bronze with 33.

Willett finished runner-up to New Zealand’s Geoffrey Bernard Foster in the Oceanian event.

Foster prevailed with a total of 42 points, which was one more than Willett managed.

Australia’s Thomas Grice rounded out the podium with 33 points.

Australia's Dane Sampson set a continental record in the Oceania men's 50m rifle three positions event ©Getty Images

The men’s 50 metres rifle three positions final was also held today, with Satyendra Singh leading an Indian one-two ahead of Sanjeev Rajput in the Commonwealth event.

Singh scored a total of 454.2 points to beat her compatriot by a margin of 0.9.

Australia’s Dane Sampson completed the top three with 442.9 points.

The home favourite also won gold in the Oceanian event with a continental record total of 451.2 points.

New Zealand’s Owen Phillip Bennett finished second with 443.3 points, while Australia’s Daniel Clopatofsky Sanchez came third with 433.9.

Competition in Brisbane is due to conclude tomorrow with the mixed 25m standard pistol and mixed 25m sport pistol events.