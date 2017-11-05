More than 150 children from two schools in Sudan have taken part in boxing courses as part of the International Boxing Association's (AIBA) Year of Africa project.

The Year of Africa's latest stop on its journey around the continent saw it host five courses over a period of three weeks with the participation of ten countries in both Africa and Asia.

Children were given a comprehensive education around the AIBA world through the new GlovesUp programme, whilst Chinese partner Taishan donated valuable new sports equipment to boxing clubs where it was most needed.

As well as introducing more people of all ages to boxing for the first time, education is central to the Year of Africa.

This is to ensure that coaches and boxers are aware of opportunities open to them, while explaining boxing’s positive values and encouraging more young people to embrace the sport.

The impact has already been felt in Sudan, according to Ali Abdelati, President of the Sudan Boxing Federation.

Children in Sudan were given a comprehensive education around the AIBA world through the new GlovesUp programme ©AIBA

“Thanks to AIBA’s Year of Africa programme, it is already possible to feel the impact that these courses and events have had on the level of interest in boxing in our country," he said.

"Just as importantly, a longer-term legacy has also been cemented through the one and two-star coaching courses that will help raise standards of training and technique in our gyms.

"My thanks to general secretary Ekrima Haroun, whose organisation and leadership has made these past three weeks a great success with the help of AIBA Year of Africa team, leaving Sudan’s boxing in a stronger position ready to implement future programmes based on the GlovesUp course, with pilot projects to begin in our sports clubs and schools.”

The member National Federations with representatives taking part in Sudan were Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Uganda.

“It has been extremely informative and exciting to witness AIBA’s new approach to laying down strong foundations for boxing in those countries where resources and practical guidance have been less abundant," said Hashim Haroun, President of the Sudan Olympic Committee.

"By encouraging cooperation between neighbouring National Federations to achieve its targets, it is clear that we will see these countries rising in stature together and collectively having a bigger impact on world boxing,”

The member National Federations with representatives taking part in Sudan were Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Palestine, Qatar, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Uganda ©AIBA

As such, the Sudan hub has played a pivotal role in the spread of best practice, the sharing of latest techniques and disseminating recent rule changes to the Arab-speaking world.

As well as the two certified coaches courses, a one-star Referees and Judges (R&Js) course was held over six days, with the growth in the pool of officials designed to help the participating National Federations become less reliant on foreign R&Js when it comes to hosting competitions.

The AIBA launched the Year of Africa 2017 - a continent-wide programme that aims to bring education, empowerment and a lasting legacy for boxing in the region - at the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle.

Conceived in collaboration with the African Boxing Confederation and being implemented by the continent’s 54 National Federations, it has a direct reach of more than 750,000.

It will be followed by the Year of the Caribbean initiative next year.