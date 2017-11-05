A Paralympic hopeful's chances of competing at Pyeongchang 2018 suffered a blow after his snowboarding equipment was stolen from a van.

Britain's James Barnes-Miller had gear including custom-made boards taken from a Volkswagen vehicle outside a house in Cheshire.

The cost of the stolen equipment is £10,000 ($13,000/€11,000) and cannot be replaced easily with the Winter Paralympics in the South Korean county taking place in March.

"I woke up and found out the back window had been popped open and they had taken my snowboard bag, my coach's snowboard bag and some of the team's kit," the 28-year-old told BBC Sport.

"Normally everything comes out of the van, it's just the one time I don't, this happens.

"I could think about it for hours but it's not going to help me.

Not the best been back one night and vans been broken into and all my snowboards and equipment been #STOLEN pic.twitter.com/nwrbN0zD57 — James Barnes-Miller (@stubber89) October 29, 2017

"I have my first World Cup in two weeks and I need to find new kit, not just a board, it's everything and all that kit has been modified and customised.

"It's not just buy a new board off the shelf."

Barnes-Miller is hoping to make his Paralympic debut.

He was born without a right hand and competes in snowboard cross and banked slalom events.

In the former, he came fourth at last year's World Championships.

He has won two World Cup silver medals.

The snowboarder has started crowdfunding to replace his equipment here.