Russia's Alina Zagitova and compatriot Mikhail Kolyada both secured their first International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating titles in contrasting fashion at the Audi Cup of China in Beijing.

Zagitova began the day in fourth place but rose above the rest of the field to claim the gold medal in the women's event at the Capital Gymnasium.

The 15-year-old scored 144.44 points in her free skate routine to finish at the summit of the podium on an overall total of 213.88.

Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi clinched silver as she retained second place, thanks to a free skating performance which yielded 141.99 points, giving her a total of 212.52.

Russia’s Elena Radionova claimed bronze by scoring 136.34 points for an overall 206.82.

"To win the gold medal in my first grand prix means a lot to me but I need to continue to work and I cannot rest on my laurels,” Zagitova said.

"I was not pleased with my short programme but I was pleased with the free (skate) as I did everything."

Kolyada managed to wrap up a surprise triumph in the men's competition despite a routine plagued with errors.

Russian Mikhail Kolyada was able to take the men's gold medal despite an error-strewn performance today ©ISU

The European Championships bronze medallist, the shock leader after yesterday's short programme, managed the third-best free skating total of 176.25 points but did enough for the overall gold on 279.38.

Boyang Jin of China could not quite usurp the Russian at the top of the standings as his routine today was given 170.59 points, leaving him shy of Kolyada's total with 264.48.

American Max Aaron rose from fifth place to claim bronze on 259.69 points, having scored 176.58 points in his free skate routine.

China’s Wenjing Sui and Cong Han marked their first Grand Prix of Figure Skating appearance of the season with gold as they won the pairs competition with an overall score of 231.07.

Team-mates Xiaoyu Yu and Hao Zhang earned silver on 205.54, while Canada’s Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro picked up bronze with 194.52 points.

France’s two-time world champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron became the first ice dance duo to break 200 points as they scored 200.43 for gold.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States were the recipients of the silver medal having scored a total of 184.50.

Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev of Russia's total of 182.84 saw them take home the bronze.