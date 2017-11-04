Summer Cook ended the International Triathlon Union World Cup season in fine fashion in Miyazaki in Japan, as the American claimed back-to-back victories.

Cook had prevailed at the recent Tongyeong World Cup event, but was missing from the start-line in Ecuador last week.

She would form part of a nine-athlete leading group following the swim and bike sections of the Olympic distance race.

The breakaway group remained clear of the main peloton throughout the duration of the 40 kilometres bike leg, setting up a battle on the run for victory.

Cook would surge clear of her rivals after one lap of the 10km run, with the American eventually crossing the line in a winning time of 1 hour, 54min and 12sec.

She finished 38 seconds clear of her team-mate Taylor Spivey, who claimed the silver medal in the event.

The podium was rounded off by Emma Jackson, with the Australian athlete crossing the line in a time of 1:54:53.

"I am really happy with today’s race," said Cook.

"It felt great to be able to back up my win in Tongyeong last week with another win.

"I feel like I completed some things better than I did last week, so I am really happy about that and I am really happy about the process that I put forth in order to achieve my result today.

"I am looking to take these last two results and the things I accomplished from the whole process and take them into next season."

The World Cup season was brought to a conclusion with the men’s race, which saw Belgium’s Marten Van Riel win gold for the first time.

Van Riel found himself in a battle with Vicente Hernandez of Spain on the run section of the race, but he ultimately took the victory in 1:42:36.

Hernandez finished just three seconds adrift of his rival to take the silver medal.

The podium was rounded off by Denmark’s Andreas Schilling, who finished third in a time of 1:43:04.