Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov has attempted to rule out the possibility of athletes from the country being asked to compete neutrally at Pyeongchang 2018 following the completion of two International Olympic Committee (IOC) investigations into evidence of doping and sample tampering at Sochi 2014.

It comes with the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) reportedly considering barring all international players from leaving their clubs to play at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea in February if restrictions are placed on Russian participation.

According to Russian media including Sport Express, the KHL leadership is "considering a reaction option in case the Russian national team will not be allowed to participate in the Olympics in Pyeongchang or our team will be offered to perform under a neutral flag".

This could involve the cancellation of a pause in the KHL season scheduled to coincide with the Winter Olympics from January 29 to February 25.

Players from all over the world who compete in the league could then not be released to participate.

The IOC-commissioned Schmid and Oswald investigations charged with exploring evidence published in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-commissioned McLaren Report is now due to deliver a verdict for the IOC Executive Board meeting between December 5 and 7.

Sanctions will then be issued depending on the findings of the report.

It appears very unlikely that Russia will be banned completely, due to the need to protect "clean athletes", but making them participate neutrally rather than under their own flag has been mooted as a possible fair but effective sanction.

Zhukov has told R-Sport that such a scenario would be a "humiliation" for the country but that it is not being considered.

KHL President Dmitry Chernyshenko, left, alongside Alexander Zhukov, centre, and René Fasel ©Getty Images

The KHL is a 27-team professional league widely considered as the second strongest in the world after the National Hockey League (NHL).

Twenty-one of the teams are from Russia while there is one team each from Belarus, China, Finland, Kazakhstan, Latvia and Slovakia.

More KHL players than ever before are expected to feature in Pyeongchang due to the absence of the NHL for the first time since their inaugural appearance at Nagano 1998.

This was likely to include for teams such as Canada, United States, Sweden and Czech Republic as well as Russia.

No official comment has been made by the league, whose President is the former Sochi 2014 Organising Committee head, Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Chernyshenko is a member of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022 which is chaired by Zhukov.

He is also chairman of Gazprom-Media, Russia's largest media holding.

International Ice Hockey Federation President René Fasel - who also sits on the Beijing 2022 Coordination Commission - has called the KHL rumours "very strange".

According to Russian website strategya.com, the Swiss official has recommended that the league rethink their reported stance in the interest of athletes.

He reportedly admitted, however, that the rumour will "force everyone to seriously work on admitting Russians to the Olympics, under the national flag".

This comes after the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here approved a resolution deeming it "unacceptable" that "specific sanctions on Russia are already being demanded in the public domain before the two [IOC] Commissions have even completed their work and, before due process, to which any individual and organisation is entitled, has been followed".

An ANOC resolution blasting "unacceptable" premature calls for a Russian doping ban ©Getty Images

This followed calls from several anti-doping figures for Russia to compete neutrally in Pyeongchang after evidence that up to 15 medal winners may have benefited from illegal sample swapping.

When asked if the Zhukov and KHL comments were also "unacceptable" for the same reason, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg said she could not respond as she had not read them.

"All over the world, when you have an investigation you don't make comments and judge people before the investigation is finalised," she answered on a general level.

insidethegames has contacted the KHL for clarification and is attempting to contact Chernyshenko.