South African prosecutors have argued their case for Oscar Pistorius to face a longer prison sentence after describing his six-year term as "shockingly lenient" and "unjust" during a hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein today.

The six-time Paralympic champion was not present at today's appeal hearing in front of the five-judge-panel.

He had been jailed for six years in July 2016 for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Prosecutor Andrea Johnson claimed at the hearing that the court had "exercised its discretion inappropriately" in handing down the sentence.

It is less than half of the minimum 15 years, the prescribed term for murders that are not premeditated in South Africa.

Johnson also claimed that Pistorius had shown "regret but not remorse" for his actions after he killed Steenkamp by firing four shots through a locked toilet door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Steenkamp's mother June was present at the courthouse for the appeal.

Her family and their lawyers both support the prosecutors' attempts at increasing the length of time Pistorius spends behind bars.

Defence lawyers claimed, however, that the six-year term is appropriate.

Prosecutors have consistently argued that the six-year jail term given to Pistorius is too lenient ©Getty Images

Judge Thokozile Masipa cited a number of mitigating factors in her reasoning behind giving the 30-year-old a six-year sentence.

Today's appeal marked the second time the Supreme Court has heard the case.

Prosecutors successfully overturned Masipa's judgement of cuplable homicide - the equivalent of manslaughter - and got it upgraded to murder in 2015.

Pistorius was initially jailed for five years in prison in October 2014 but was released after serving less than a year the following October.

The appeal from prosecutors led to the new six-year punishment.

A decision in their latest appeal is expected to be made in the near future and it is possible Pistorius could see his sentence extended.

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel has always insisted Pistorius' jail term should have started with 15 years at a minimum.

He claimed Pistorius must have known that someone could be killed when he shot Steenkamp.

Nel reiterated those accusations, claiming Pistorius has "never offered a reasonable explanation" for his actions.

Pistorius, however, has always claimed that he suspected an intruder and feared for his life.

Under the terms of his current sentence, he is eligible for parole in two years' time.