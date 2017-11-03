Prakash Nanjappa led an Indian podium sweep in the men's 50 metres pistol event at the Commonwealth Shooting Federations' Championships in Brisbane.

Nanjappa, the Commonwealth Games silver medallist in the 10m air pistol at Glasgow 2014, topped the podium at the revamped Belmont Shooting Complex.

The 41-year-old Asian Games bronze medallist scored a total of 222.4 points to edge compatriot Amanpreet Singh, whose total was a only 0.04 points shy of Nanjappa's.

Jitu Rai took the bronze medal with 201.9 points.

There was further success for India on day four of the event at a venue set to be used at Gold Coast 2018 as Ankur Mittal triumphed in the men's double trap Commonwealth event.

New Delhi 2010 bronze medallist Bruce Quick won gold in the continental men's 50m pistol event ©Getty Images

Mittal hit 74 targets, two more than silver medallist Matthew French of England, who finished in the same position during the double trap competition at Glasgow 2014.

Nathan-Lee Xuereb secured a rare sporting success for Malta as he clinched the bronze medal on 54 hits.

Hosts Australia claimed a one-two-three in the men's 50 metres pistol Oceania competition as New Delhi 2010 bronze medallist Bruce Quick earned gold with a continental record of 223.3 points.

Garry Heinrich was second on 217.4 points and Kerry Bell sealed the bronze medal with a total of 197.2 points.

The Australian trio also took the team crown in front of New Zealand, represented by Thomas Nobes, Ricky Zhao and Gerard Rollo Nobes.

Australia's second-string B team, comprised of Jason Markovski, Damian Dowling and Bailey Groves, won the bronze medal.