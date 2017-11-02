Jannie Hammershøi of Denmark has been re-elected President of the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) to serve a second four-year term.

Hammershøi, a former goalball player who competed for her country at the 1996 Paralympics in Atlanta, retained her position at the helm during the governing body's General Assembly in the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

The Dane was first elected to the role in 2013 after replacing Michael Barredo of The Philippines.

She will be tasked with leading the IBSA for the next four years through to 2021.

Members of the IBSA also elected Canadian Robert Fenton as vice-president.

Fenton was appointed as an advisor to Hammershøi back in 2015.

The elections took place at the IBSA General Assembly in Cluj-Napoca ©IBSA

Fenton, a former President of Canadian Blind Sports Association, was chosen as a member-at-large without voting rights but his position has now been elevated to vice-president.

Fenton represented Canada in swimming at the 1984 Paralympic Games.

He also competed internationally in track and field and nationally in goalball.

Fenton was initially tasked with assisting with the writing of IBSA's bylaws and drafting policies when he became an advisor two years ago.

Henk van Aller was appointed as the IBSA executive director at the General Assembly and will serve on the Executive Board as a non-voting member.

The Dutchman effectively replaces Fenton following his election as the number two at the organisation.

Sally Wood Lamont of Romania was appointed secretary general in Cluj-Napoca, with Riikka Juntunen selected to serve as treasurer.

A total of 50 countries were present at the IBSA's 10th General Assembly.