A record number of countries are set to compete at the International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup in Rukatunturi in Finland later this month, organisers have claimed.

The competition in the Finnish resort, due to run from November 24 to 26, has attracted athletes from 34 nations.

This is five more than the previous best mark of 29.

Races are scheduled to be held in the cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic Combined disciplines.

It is thought the record amount of competing countries is due to the fact that the 2017-2018 campaign is an Olympic season, with Pyeongchang 2018 due to take place from February 9 to 25.

Events in cross-country, ski jumping and Nordic Combined will be held at the World Cup in the Finnish resort ©Getty Images

"It's great to have a record number of participating teams," Finnish Ski Federation executive director Mika Kulmala said.

"This also strengthens Ruka Nordic's position in the FIS tournament calendar and the position of competition in the global skiing world.

"Also this year, Ruka is a big competition."

The World Cup in Rukatunturi will also feature a record amount of events, with 11 scheduled during the three days of competition.

It marks an increase of one from the World Cups staged in the resort in 2010 and 2015.

Turkey are due to make their ski jumping debut, while Iceland will appear for the first time in cross-country.

The event will be the first of the campaign in both the FIS Cross Country and Nordic Combined World Cups.

The Ski Jumping World Cup is scheduled to begin the previous weekend with the season-opener in Wisla in Poland from November 17 until 19.